Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$13.47

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.