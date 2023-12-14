Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$13.47

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

