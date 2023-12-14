Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 153,024 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.89 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

