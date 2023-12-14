Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

AMKR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.93. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,100 shares of company stock worth $878,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

