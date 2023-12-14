Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 427.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amgen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

