Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 7th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13.

Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 975.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Dividend History for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

