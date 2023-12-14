America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 232,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

