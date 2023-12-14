AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $186.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a market cap of $117.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.