Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

