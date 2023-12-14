Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

