Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

