Alexander Merk Buys 4,350 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk acquired 4,350 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,616.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

