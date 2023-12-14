Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Aldebaran Resources has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Get Aldebaran Resources alerts:

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.