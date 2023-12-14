Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MU stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

