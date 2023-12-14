Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 49,412 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,412 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.37% of Progress Software worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $526,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.