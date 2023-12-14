Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 130,748 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,748 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock worth $13,959,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

