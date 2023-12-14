Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,977 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

