Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,310,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 206,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

