Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.42% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $499,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,030 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

