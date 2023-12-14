Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

