Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Frontdoor worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Quarry LP increased its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.