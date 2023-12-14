Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

