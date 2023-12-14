Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $16.53 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99,104 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Methanex worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 14.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth about $39,344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.