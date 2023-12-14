Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

