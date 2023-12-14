Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,940,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

