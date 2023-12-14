Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $84,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

