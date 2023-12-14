Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $145.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

