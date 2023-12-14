Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,010 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

