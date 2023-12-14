Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

