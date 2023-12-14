Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of SEA worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

