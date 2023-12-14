Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 6,107 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $983.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

