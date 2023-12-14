Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.