Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,807,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

