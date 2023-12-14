Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $110,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $6,266,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.