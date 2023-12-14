AI Transportation Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AITRU) Quiet Period Will End on December 19th

AI Transportation Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AITRU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 19th. AI Transportation Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AI Transportation Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ AITRU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

