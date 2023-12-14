Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 19th (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 19th. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSCU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

