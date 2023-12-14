Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $62,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 13th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $55,094.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,694.53.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

