Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.59.

NYSE A opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

