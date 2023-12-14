AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management Company Profile

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.