Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 29,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Aftermath Silver
