Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 29,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

AAGFF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

