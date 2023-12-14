AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AFC Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFCJF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. AFC Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

