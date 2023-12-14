Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $135.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.27.
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $139.89.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.