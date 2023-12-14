Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells $502,760.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

