Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells $502,760.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.