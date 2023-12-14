Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Adobe stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

