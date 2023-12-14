Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $577.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.87. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.