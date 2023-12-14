Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,205,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

