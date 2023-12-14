Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s previous close.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,290 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $11,672,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,758,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 688,475 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

