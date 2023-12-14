Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s previous close.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ABOS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
