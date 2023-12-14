AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

