A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research now has a $90.00 price target on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as high as $79.55 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 137965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $3,968,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

