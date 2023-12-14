60,000 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $493.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

