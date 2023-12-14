20,870 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 99,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

